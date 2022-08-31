Sharna Burgess is bowing out of “Dancing With the Stars”. The new mom took to her Instagram Stories Wednesday to share that she will not be competing in season 31 of the series.

“Hi, I have some news that I have to tell you guys, because I keep getting so many DMs about it,” Burgess said. “I, after long conversations and lots of thinking and really trying to sit with what was right…I have made the really hard decision to not do the season this year of ‘Dancing With the Stars’. There has been a list that was released saying that I would be a pro and I won’t be.”

Burgess was on an early list sharing the DWTS pros and their celebrity partners set to be revealed early next month on “Good Morning America” ahead of the show’s Disney+ premiere on Sept. 19.

While she won’t be competing as a pro, Burgess said that she will still be a part of the show in “some capacity,” telling fans, “We’re still talking about that.”

While the 37-year-old dancer maintained that her body is “at 100 per cent capacity” and “fit, strong and so ready to dance,” she said she just wasn’t ready to devote the time it takes to be a part of the long-running dance competition series, just two months after giving birth.

Burgess, who welcomed Zane with boyfriend, Brian Austin Green, in June, said she just couldn’t leave the little one alone for the often 10-plus hour days on the “DWTS” set.

“I was not ready to spend, at minimum, 10 hours a day away from Zane,” she explained. “I’m a full-time breastfeeding mama. And not only that, I just am so in love with being a mom. As much as it was hard to say no to ‘Dancing’…I have this family and this newborn at home that I may never get these moments back [with].”

Burgess continued, “I’ve been waiting for this for so long, so I am staying in that moment and I’m going to live and love every single bit of it. But it does not mean that I won’t be around…so you will see me, but it will just be in a different way.”

The couple’s latest bundle joins Green’s three sons, Noah, 9, Bohdi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox. And Green’s 20-year-old son, Kassius, from a previous relationship.

In July, Burgess shared that Fox has already met their baby boy. “She came in and got some Zane snuggle time which was wonderful and really great to see,” Burgess told Us Weekly.

“She said he’s super cute and such a chill baby. Which he is.”

The same month, a source confirmed that the “Jennifer’s Body” actress — who is engaged to Machine Gun Kelly — met Zane. “Megan met Zane and it was very sweet, nice and special,” the source told ET.

When it comes to Green’s young sons stepping up to the plate as big brothers, Burgess shared they couldn’t love it more.

“They are obsessed with him,” the “Dancing With the Stars” alum told Us Weekly. “They come in every morning, they sneak in, they tiptoe to see if they can see baby Zane. They love giving him love and kisses. The day we got home from the hospital, I have beautiful photos, of them holding him. They love him so much.”

She added, “They think he’s the cutest thing ever. They keep talking about all the things they’re going to do with him and teach him when he grows and it’s just my gosh, we couldn’t have asked for it to go better with us having a new addition into our family.”

MORE FROM ET:

Brian Austin Green Shares New Pic of His and Sharna Burgess’ son Zane

See Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro Co-Hosting ‘DWTS’ in Magical Teaser

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sets Season 31 Premiere Date on Disney Plus