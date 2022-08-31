Bethenny Frankel equates using Photoshop filters on social media photos to be the same as “lying.”

The “Real Housewives of New York” alum took to Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 31 to share a photo of herself in a skimpy bikini on a sandy beach.

There was more to the picture than meets the eye, however, since a quick swipe revealed that photo to be heavily filtered, which she demonstrated by sharing the original unfiltered pic, and then displayed the two photos side by side.

READ MORE: Bethenny Frankel Takes Swipe At Kim Kardashian’s ‘Crazy’ And ‘Impractical’ Skincare Line Packaging: ‘This Shocks Me’

“This is NOT what I look like…and you know that bc I’m not vain and show you the real me. But if I posted a version of this every day you might start to believe that it might be. This is just how distorted this has all gotten…” she wrote in the caption.

“Filtering is lying: it is deceptive. It makes women feel badly about themselves. It makes young girls insecure and obsessed with an unattainable perfection. It makes middle aged women and mothers feel insecure about themselves,” she continued.

READ MORE: Bethenny Frankel Says She Doesn’t Exercise Or Diet To Watch Her Weight Anymore: ‘I Believe In Not Being Crazy’

“This creates a false ideal for men. It’s the opposite of inspirational. It’s destructive. It’s irresponsible. It’s insecure and it’s inaccurate. There is a line between making an effort to look pretty and an outright falsehood,” she concluded.