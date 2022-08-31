Serena Williams had the support of fellow GOAT Tiger Williams during Wednesday’s match against Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit during the U.S. Open.
The PGA legend, seated in Williams’ box, was seen jumping to his feet and enthusiastically pumping his fist in the air when Williams crushed a shot.
Tiger is feeling it in Serena’s box #USOpen pic.twitter.com/nbuHJCMbZX
— Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) September 1, 2022
Williams wasn’t the only celeb on hand to cheer on Williams as she competes in her last U.S. Open, having announced plans to retire from tennis.
Among the many luminaries in the stands were Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour, “Euphoria” star Zendaya, models Bella and Gigi Hadid, director Spike Lee and tennis legend Billie Jean King.