Tiger Woods reacts as Serena Williams of the United States wins the first set against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia on Arthur Ashe Stadium in the Women's Singles second round match during the US Open Tennis Championship 2022 at the USTA National Tennis Centre on August 31st 2022 in Flushing, Queens, New York City.

Serena Williams had the support of fellow GOAT Tiger Williams during Wednesday’s match against Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit during the U.S. Open.

The PGA legend, seated in Williams’ box, was seen jumping to his feet and enthusiastically pumping his fist in the air when Williams crushed a shot.

Tiger is feeling it in Serena’s box #USOpen pic.twitter.com/nbuHJCMbZX — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) September 1, 2022

Williams wasn’t the only celeb on hand to cheer on Williams as she competes in her last U.S. Open, having announced plans to retire from tennis.

Among the many luminaries in the stands were Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour, “Euphoria” star Zendaya, models Bella and Gigi Hadid, director Spike Lee and tennis legend Billie Jean King.

Anna Wintour: Photo by John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Zendaya: Photo by JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13355935jm)

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid: Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Spike Lee: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II