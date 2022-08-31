There’s a reason they call her the Greatest Of All Time.

During Serena Williams‘ post-game interview following her U.S. Open win against Estonian tennis player, Anett Kontaveit, Wednesday night, she was asked if she was surprised with herself with her “level” of play at the moment.

And Williams, who had just come off a first-round win Tuesday, had the best response.

“What?” Williams asked.

“Are you surprised at yourself with your level?” the reporter asked, repeating her initial question.

Williams simply smirked and chuckled, prompting the reporter to realize that she may have already known the answer to that question.

“No, I know,” the reporter replied

“I mean, I’m just Serena, you know,” the tennis great said.

Serena, surprised at her level? 😏 pic.twitter.com/QP41An73FE — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2022

Not that it’s breaking news, but Williams is a pretty great player. The 23-time Grand Slam winner gave herself a pat on the back after her win Wednesday, telling the reporter, “Well, I’m a pretty good player.”

“This is what I do best,” she continued, challenging those that see her U.S. Open winning streak as a surprise. “I love a challenge. I love rising to the challenge. Yeah, I haven’t played many matches, but I’ve been practicing really well.”

While she suffered some losses pre-U.S. Open, Williams said it was all coming together in New York.

“My last few matches it just wasn’t coming together,” she shared. “I’m like, ‘But this isn’t me.’ And the last couple matches, here, in New York, it’s really come together.”

“Maybe I should’ve traveled with you all,” Williams quipped, which prompted a roar of applause from the adoring audience.

Breaking news: Serena Williams is a pretty good player. pic.twitter.com/maMbAod5EQ — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2022

Wednesday’s match featured a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium as celebs flocked to Flushing, New York to see Williams play in what will be her final tennis tournament. Stars in the audience included Anthony Anderson, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Marc Kalman, Kiyan Carmelo Anthony, Lala Anthony, Dionne Warwick, her sister Venus Williams Seal, Spike Lee, Tiger Woods, Zendaya, Anna Wintour and more.

Fans can next see Williams on the court with her sister, as the pair prepare to compete in the first round of doubles play Thursday, and on Friday, Williams will face off against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanović, for her third-round match.

Williams kicked off the tournament Tuesday by beating Danka Kovinić 6-3, 6-3 in the first match. She stepped out in style for her final U.S. Open debut, arriving at the stadium in a black, embellished bodice and tutu skirt by Nike, with the brand noting the sparkles were “inspired by the night sky above centre court.”

The outfit also originally contained six layers to represent her six U.S. Open singles titles, but as Serena told Gayle King in a post-match interview, she “took four out because it was too heavy.”

Serena also rocked a pair of shoes from Nike and her brand Serena Williams Jewelry that featured 1.5-carat solid gold deubrés that spelled out “mama” and “queen,” reminding spectators that there’s more to the tennis star’s legacy than her numerous trophies.

It was a matching moment for Williams and her daughter, Olympia, with the 5-year-old daughter cheering from the stands, twinning with her mom in a matching outfit and a head full of familiar white beads. Fans will recall that Williams had the same braided style when she first won the U.S. Open in 1999.