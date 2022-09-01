Alicia Keys has responded after a fan got a little too up-close and personal with her during a recent “Alicia + Keys” world tour gig.

Keys was doing her usual walk through the crowd and touching fans’ hands while performing at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, when one woman grabbed her by the face and kissed her.

The musician, who was belting out her hit “New York” at the time, looked noticeably shocked, before later commenting on a video of the incident.

GET ALICIA KEYS OUTTA THERE RIGHT NOW!!! pic.twitter.com/rQrLn0ObV2 — 🗝 (@DiaryOfKeysus) August 30, 2022

She wrote in a grab shared by Hollywood Unlocked, “Trust me, I was like what the F**K!!!!!!!!!! Don’t she know what time it is??? [clock emojis][mind blown emojis].”

This isn’t the first time a fan has got a little handsy with Keys; another social media user shared a clip of a woman running at her and trying to hug her before being pushed aside by security.