Victoria Beckham attempted to overcome her “greatest fear” during a family holiday in Aspen.

The former Spice Girl is known for having embraced her Posh Spice persona, displaying a serious demeanour throughout her career but, last week, the singer let loose, documenting her candid experience on a bumpy amusement-park ride.

In the beginning of the clip, Beckham is visibly terrified and can be heard saying, “I’m so scared of roller-coasters, so, so scared right now.”

READ MORE: Victoria Beckham Pokes Fun At Some Of Her Throwback Fashion Moments As She Takes On ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ TikTok Trend

Her hubby David notes that it’s “not really a roller-coaster” as it later becomes clear that the couple was able to control their own speed while making their way through the mountainside track.

“Don’t go fast, don’t go fast!” Victoria, 48, shouts in fear. “Oh my God, stop, don’t, no, no. I feel sick. Oh Jesus. Oh my God, slow down!”

She’s then heard sniffling, to which David, 47, asks, “Are you crying?” The former athlete was getting a kick out of the entire situation, as he laughs throughout.

“It’s not funny, it’s not funny,” Victoria replied.

READ MORE: Nicola Peltz Shuts Down Rumoured Feud With Brooklyn Beckham’s Mom, Victoria Beckham

Meanwhile, their 11-year-old daughter Harper shouts in the background, “Mom, you’ve got this!”

David encourages his wife by offering her a glass of rosé when the ride ends, however she appears too distraught to even think about anything else but the frightful moment.

READ MORE: Victoria Beckham Goes Back To Her Posh Roots With Spice Girls Karaoke

Victoria shared the video on TikTok, captioning the hilarious clip, “Trying to overcome my greatest fear. I am literally terrified of anything that even resembles a rollercoaster!! Get the feeling @davidbeckham is really enjoying this ride!”