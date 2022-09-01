Shamier Anderson and Stephan James, Scarborough natives and co-founders of the Black Academy, just announced the preliminary lineup of presenters and performers for the inaugural edition of the Legacy Awards — the first major Canadian award show to celebrate and showcase Black talent.

The live 90-minute telecast, set to air on CBC and CBC Gem on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 8 p.m., will be broadcast from Live Nation Canada’s newest entertainment venue HISTORY, in Toronto’s east end.

Siblings Anderson and James will host the ceremony, while many of Canada’s most exciting Black music artists, including Jully Black, Deborah Cox, Keysha Freshh, Izzy-S, Kardinal Offishall, SATE, Savannah Ré, and DJ 4KORNERS will perform.

So far, the presenter lineup includes comedian/actor King Bach, the Right Honourable Michaëlle Jean; and media personalities Arisa Cox, Brandon Gonez, Kathleen Newman-Bremang, Amanda Parris, and Odario Williams.

The complete lineup of award recipients, performers, and presenters, as well as public ticket information, will be announced in the coming weeks.

The telecast will feature performances, award presentations, and tributes honouring both established and emerging Black Canadian talent.

Stephan James, Shamier Anderson. Courtesy of CBC; photo taken by O’shane Howard and Andile Mthembu

“When Stephan and I were thinking about a name for the award show, we really wanted it to convey something big and lasting – it’s about creating a legacy for this and future generations of Black Canadians,” Anderson shared. “We want viewers to recognize and appreciate how much Black talent there is in this country and to be inspired by all the nominees and award recipients for years to come.”

James added, “When we walked into HISTORY for the first time we were totally blown away and after months of discussions, everything immediately started to feel real.

“It’s a very cool, very state-of-the-art venue, but also really intimate. HISTORY is the perfect home for the Legacy Awards and we can’t wait to work with our partners at Insight on the look of the show.”

