Filming has only just begun on “Selling Sunset” season 6, but there’s already drama among the team.

Chrishell Stause ranted about an unnamed co-star on her Instagram Story Wednesday, calling them out for wanting camera time and attention.

Without going into too much detail, Stause wrote: “The thirst for camera time on season 6 is REAL. Wow. That was insanity.”

The reality TV star went on, “But also SO transparent. Get your 15 min girl but leave my business out of it 🤡.”

Credit: Instagram/Chrishell Stause

“Of COURSE you have a huge issue with me now-not before-when you have a camera crew around you🙄🙄🙄,” she continued. “I hate fake 💩 If you want camera time-JUST SAY THAT. I would have helped you get the right angle. 🤷.”

READ MORE: Chrishell Stause Shoots Down Accusation That She Does ‘Everything For The Press’

Credit: Instagram/Chrishell Stause

“You guys are smart,” Stause addressed her fans. “I think you will see who is need of attention & willing to throw anyone under the bus to get that 15mins.”

READ MORE: Jason Oppenheim Coordinates Early Birthday Celebration For Ex Chrishell Stause

It’s not clear whom Stause was talking about, but Bre Tiesi, who shares a son with Nick Cannon, and Nicole Young recently joined the show following Christine Quinn and Maya Vander’s exit.