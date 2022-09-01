Stacey Dash is heartbroken after learning that DMX had died over a year ago.

The “Clueless” actress, who’s previously spoken out about her former battle with drug addiction, shared a candid video of herself in tears while admitting that she just found out that the late rapper passed away from a cocaine-induced heart attack.

“I was strolling through #tiktok and found a #DMX song that has saved me many times,” Dash, 55, captioned her Instagram post on Wednesday. “Suddenly it says #RIP i know I am late, i did not know he passed away, he #OD I am heartbroken – he was such a great guy.”

The actress shared that she’s “ashamed” over the fact that she “didn’t know DMX died.”

“I didn’t know from a cocaine overdose,” she said in the clip.

“I am today, six years and one month clean and it breaks my heart,” she added. “It breaks my heart that he lost to it. He lost. He lost to that demon of addiction. Please, please don’t lose.”

In the comments section, some users criticized Dash’s reaction while others defended her, like one platform user, who wrote, “Leave her alone. She has been very open about her pill addiction. Clearly, she’s triggered by something and dealing with stuff. We love Stacey.”

Last October, Dash opened up about her past struggles with drug addiction, telling Dr. Oz that, at one point, she “was taking 18 to 20 pills a day.” At the time she was five years’ clean, sharing that her “greatest blessing” was gaining a better “understanding” of her troubled childhood.