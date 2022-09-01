Lea Michele has addressed those rumours about her past professional behaviour.

In 2020, Michele’s former “Glee” co-star Samantha Marie Ware accused her of making her first TV gig “a living hell,” describing “traumatic microaggressions” that had her reconsidering a Hollywood career.

More cast members on “Glee”, including Alex Newell, Amber Riley, and Dabier Snell, tweeted their support of Ware’s comments at the time.

Michele, who will now take on the role of Fanny Brice in Broadway’s “Funny Girl”, replacing Beanie Feldstein, told the New York Times in a new interview that she’s since undergone an “intense time of reflection” about her conduct at work.

“I really understand the importance and value now of being a leader,” she shared. “It means not only going and doing a good job when the camera’s rolling, but also when it’s not. And that wasn’t always the most important thing for me.”

Michele apologized in 2020 for her past behaviour but didn’t want to go into specifics in her NYT interview.

She insisted she doesn’t “feel the need to handle things” through the media.

Michele continued of her intense work style, “I have an edge to me. I work really hard. I leave no room for mistakes.

“That level of perfectionism, or that pressure of perfectionism, left me with a lot of blind spots.”

The star also spoke about that 2017 rumour that she can’t read or write, insisting: “I went to ‘Glee’ every single day; I knew my lines every single day.

“And then there’s a rumour online that I can’t read or write? It’s sad. It really is. I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn’t be the case.”