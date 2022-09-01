There is a visible theme between Louis Tomlinson’s new single, “Bigger Than Me” and his upcoming album.

Tomlinson, 30, returned to the scene with the release of “Bigger Than Me” on Thursday. The song is his first release since 2020’s “Walls” from his debut studio album of the same name.

“It was my first moment of excitement making this record, and where it felt we were on to something which honours the live show,” Tomlinson said in a statement published by Just Jared. “I’ve always strived to be a very normal, humble person in this life, but there’s a line to that and a responsibility that comes from being in this position.

“I realized from doing those live shows what it means to my fans and how everything I do is bigger than me. It’s almost a coming of age for myself and putting opinions about myself to the back of my mind and thinking about what it potentially means for other people.”

Tomlinson drops his sophomore album Faith in the Future on Nov. 11.