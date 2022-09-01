Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Harry Styles, left, and Florence Pugh in a scene from "Don't Worry Darling",

Olivia Wilde might have just alluded to Harry Styles’ viral accent situation.

Styles debuted an accent that confused viewers in the trailer for his new movie, “Don’t Worry Darling”. Styles performed with a twang that audiences had trouble discerning. During a chat with Maggie Gyllenhaal for Interview Magazine, Wilde possibly nudged at her boyfriend’s accent fiasco.

READ MORE: Harry Styles Asked About Liam Payne’s Odd Hybrid Accent During Oscars Interview

Repost from @RollingStone via Instagram | See a never-before-seen clip from #DontWorryDarling, in theaters September 23, starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. pic.twitter.com/evjwMTOsM5 — Don’t Worry Darling (@dontworrydarlin) August 24, 2022

“What if my entire personality changed?” Wilde asked her fellow actress during the conversation. “Like, I have a slight accent and everything about me changes, do you mention it?”

“No,” Gyllenhaal laughed. “Listen, we just hand them the tapes. You are who you are, starting right now.”

READ MORE: Jimmy Fallon Does His Best Harry Styles Impression, Is Joined By ‘Phoebe Waller-Bridge’ For ‘Treat People With Kindness’ Skit

Styles stars alongside Florence Pugh in the psychological thriller “Don’t Worry Darling”. The film was directed by Wilde.