Arcade Fire will be without Feist on their world tour.

Feist announced on Thursday that she will no longer tour with the band amid allegations of sexual misconduct against Win Butler, the frontman of Arcade Fire. Feist opened for the band in Dublin on Aug. 30 and 31.

“At a pub in Dublin, after rehearsing with my band, I read the same headline you did,” Feist wrote in a statement on Instagram. “We didn’t have any time to prepare for what was coming let alone a chance to decide not to fly across the ocean into the belly of this situation. This has been incredibly difficult for me and I can only imagine how much more difficult it’s been for the people who came forward. More than anything I wish healing to those involved.”

“This has ignited a conversation that is bigger than me, it’s bigger than my songs and it’s certainly bigger than any rock and roll tour. As I tried to get my bearings and figure out my responsibility in this situation, I received dozens of messages from the people around me, expressing sympathy for the dichotomy I have been pushed into. To stay on tour would symbolize I was either defending or ignoring the harm caused by Win Butler and to leave would imply I was the judge and jury.”

“This situation touches each of our lives and speaks to us in a language unique to each of our processing,” she wrote. “There isn’t a singular path to heal when you’ve endured any version of the above, nor a singular path to rehabilitate the perpetrators. It can be a lonely road to make sense of ill-treatment. I can’t solve that by quitting, and I can’t solve it by staying. But I can’t continue.”

“I’m imperfect and I will navigate this decision imperfectly, but what I’m sure of is the best way to take care of my band and crew and my family is to distance myself from this tour, not this conversation. The last two nights on stage, my songs made this decision for me. Hearing them through this lens was incongruous with what I’ve worked to clarify for myself through my whole career. I’ve always written songs to name my own subtle difficulties, aspire to my best self and claim responsibility when I need to. And I’m claiming my responsibility now and going home.”

Proceeds from Feist’s merchandise sales at the Dublin show were donated to Women’s Aid Dublin to support victims of domestic violence in Ireland.

Butler has maintained the alleged sexual misconducts were consensual interactions.