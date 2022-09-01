Click to share this via email

It looks like Howard Stern owes Freddie Prinze Jr. some money.

Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrated the 20th anniversary of her marriage to Prinze Jr. on Thursday. After sharing a photo of their wedding day on her Instagram Story, as well as a more recent picture of the couple, Gellar got a little cheeky.

The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” alum shared two photos with captions from Prinze’s interview on “The Howard Stern” show approximately two decades ago. Stern and colleague Robin Quivers repeatedly told Prinze, roughly 25 at the time, that his marriage with Gellar would not last.

“So you will marry Sarah Michelle GEllar even though you know that it won’t last?” Stern told Prinze, according to the captions.

Freddie Prinze Jr. on “The Howard Stern Show”

“Oh, absolutely it will last!” Prinze replied.

“You think know everything…” said Stern.

“No I don’t!’ Prinze insisted.

“You think you know enough to get married!” Quivers chimed in.

“You think you’re gonna know how you feel at 35 — you’re going to be a completely different man.” Stern added.

“And she will be a completely different woman, but that’s alright,” Prinze retorted.

Freddie Prinze Jr. on “The Howard Stern Show”

“And you will probably talk to each other through lawyers,” Quivers again chimed in.

“I wanna make a written bet with you,” Sterns said. “In about 10 years, you’re going to hunt me down and go’ Howard, I owe you money.”

Gellar teased Stern about that final statement. She tagged Stern in the Instagram Story and wrote: “What do you think? I think you owe us.”

Happy 20th anniversary to Gellar and Prinze!