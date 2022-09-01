Denise Richards is proud of her OnlyFans account.

On Thursday, the actress and reality star joined Jeff Lewis on SiriusXM, and she talked about her decision to join the platform primarily used by creators sharing risqué content.

In fact, it was Richards’ 18-year-old daughter Sami who first joined OnlyFans, because her mom decided to follow in her footsteps.

“I think she is doing well with it. She mentioned to me she was going to do it. Quite frankly, I didn’t even know or had heard of OnlyFans,” Richards said. “I hadn’t been on there so I didn’t really know,” she said. “I had heard of it and she reassured me that she was going to keep it to mainly bikini stuff and bathing suits and stuff like that. And then the reason I wanted to join is because she got so much backlash for that that I didn’t think it was really fair.

She continued, “I’ve done things in my career — I’ve done Playboy, I was in ‘Wild Things’, and I’ve done sexy shoots before, naughty movies, things like that. And sometimes people say nasty things, well a lot of time they do. But I thought, this is not fair that she’s getting this much backlash when a lot of people post things like that, even just on Instagram.”

Richards also described the kind of content she’s shared on the platform.

“I do bikini, I do lingerie, I do stuff that is sexier ’cause I also think, ‘Why not?’ if I’m able to do stuff outside of some of the more conservative stuff that’s on my Instagram. I do show my boobies, my tush,” she said. “They’re already out there, if you Google them.”

She added, “Sometimes you have to do something else once in a while. And [my husband Aaron Phypers] takes a lot of my content for me. He knows what guys like. I ask him, I show him things and say, ‘What do you think?'”

“You set up an account and then do a withdrawal — you can do it as often as you want. I’ll check it and I’ll be like, ‘Oh, maybe I should deposit that,'” Richards, said, describing how easy the process was to start her account.

“I did it to support my daughter, being a mom who is an actress who has done stuff and I just thought it was empowering too as a woman… to take control,” she said. “You own all of the content and [on] a lot of the other platforms, you don’t own the content. So it’s nice to be able to control it.”

Richards was also asked about “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”, revealing she’d be open to returning.

“I’ve always said that I would never say never,” she said, adding that she hasn’t been contacted about returning, “So I don’t know where the rumours come from.”

She also denied rumours that she refused to return while Lisa Rinna is still in the cast.

“I would be find with working with Lisa,” Richards said.