Global’s “Saturday Night Live” is undergoing more change.

Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari will not return for season 48 of “SNL”, according to Deadline. Their departures follow those of marquee cast members Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney.

Moffat and Villaseño were promoted to the main cast in 2018 after joining in 2016. Athari only linked up with “SNL” last season.

“SNL” creator Lorne Michaels previously described 2022 as a “year of change” for the long-running sketch-comedy series. Head of talent Lindsay Shookus also recently exited the show after two decades with the program.

“Saturday Night Live” airs at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.