Amazon Prime Video’s first trailer for “The English” is an unsettling one.

Emily Blunt (“A Quiet Place”) and Chaske Spencer (“Wild Indian”) star in the chase Western by director Hugo Blick (“The Honourable Woman”). The streaming service released a teaser trailer for the drama series on Thursday.

The show “takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power, and love,” per its logline. “An aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke, and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp, come together in 1890 middle America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Both of them have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past.

“They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically. But as each obstacle is overcome, it draws them closer to their ultimate destination—the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming. It is here, after an investigation by the local sheriff Robert Marshall and young widow Martha Myers into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders, that the full extent of their intertwined history will be truly understood, and they will come face-to-face with the future they must live.”

The show also stars Rafe Spall (“The BFG”), Tom Hughes (“The Game”), Stephen Rea (“The Shadow Line”) and Valerie Pachner (“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”), among others.

“The English” will premiere in its entirety on Nov. 11 via Prime Video in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Nordics and the U.S. It will premiere in the U.K. one day earlier and at the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 5.