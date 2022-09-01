Alec Baldwin has some words for Rob Schneider.

This week, the actor shared a video on Instagram, responding to a recent interview with Glenn Beck, in which Rob Schneider talked about his support for Donald Trump and criticized “Saturday Night Live”.

Baldwin said that it “must be an incredibly slow news cycle if we’re talking about Rob Schneider’s thoughts about Kate McKinnon playing Hillary Clinton so many years ago.”

“You’ve got to be careful when you criticize people for their judgment,” Baldwin continued. “And you turn around and pause for a moment and realize, well that judgment of theirs led them to hire you once upon a time.”

He went on, “I hear that these conservatives say that there’s a bias against them, and I think that’s unfortunate. There’s people that I know, and I won’t name them, who are conservatives, who are arch-conservatives… Trump is the only president in our country’s history who has served as president and was unchanged by the process. It must be tough for the Rob Schneiders of the world. It must be tough that your man is a maniac.”

Baldwin also talked about his own Trump impression and defended the overall quality of “SNL”.

“I made him [Trump] a cartoon. I wanted to take him to another level of madness,” he said, acknowledging that not every episode of the sketch comedy show is great.

“SNL is a live TV show… It’s not easy,” he said.

“I divide the episodes of SNL the way I divide everything else. You look at an actor’s career, you look at a director’s career… I divide it into thirds: A third of it’s good, a third of it’s so-so, and a third of it’s not very good. And a third of the episodes of SNL have been good, and a third of them so-so, and a third not so good,” Baldwin continued.

“In a couple more years, they’re going to be doing their 50th season, so they must be doing something right,” he added. “Of course, I love Lorne [Michaels, the creator of SNL]. I love the institution that is SNL. I’ve had a lot of fun with them.”

Baldwin has hosted “SNL” 17 times since 1990 and has frequently appeared as a guest.