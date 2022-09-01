Jayden Federline is speaking out.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, the 15-year-old son of Britney Spears opened up about his estrangement from his mom.

He said that he has “no hate” for his mom and thinks their relationship will be fixed eventually with “a lot of time and effort.”

Jayden added, “I 100% think this can be fixed. It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again.”

Addressing his mom directly, he said, “I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again.”

He also explained why he and his 16-year-old brother Sean Preston didn’t attend their mom’s wedding to Sam Asghari earlier this summer.

“At the time it just wasn’t a good time to go. I’m not saying that I’m not happy for her. I’m really happy for them, but she didn’t invite the whole family and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don’t see how that situation would have ended on good terms,” he said.

Looking back on growing up with a famous mom, Jayden said, “There was this TV and it just showed all these people, and it showed her singing and dancing on the stage, and when I saw that I was like ‘Wow, that is a lot of people’ and I came to the realization of how famous she was and how successful she is as a person and that inspired me.”

He also defended his grandfather, Jamie Spears, who is currently in a legal battle with Britney over issues related to her conservatorship, which was terminated last year.

Jayden said Jamie “really cares about his family” and “doesn’t deserve all the hatred he is getting in the media. I love him, with all my heart. He was just trying to be a father.”

He continued, “At first he was just trying to be like any father letting her pursue her daughter’s dream of becoming a superstar but I did think maybe the conservatorship went on too long, probably why my Mum was very angry about the whole situation that she was working for too long and I personally think she was. She should have taken a break and relaxed.”