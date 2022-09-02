Brittany Aldean is standing by her controversial statements about children and gender despite the recent backlash.

Aldean, who is married to country crooner Jason Aldean, was slammed last week for writing on Instagram: “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.”

The likes of Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris have since criticized the social media star for the comments, with Morris calling her “a scumbag human,” adding: “Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Aldean appeared on Fox News’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Thursday to discuss the whole thing, saying of the reaction: “I was extremely surprised… I never thought that there was anything wrong with [my statement]. I think I’m advocating for children.”

Carlson called gender-affirming treatment an “irreparable” process: “You wind up castrating children, removing their sex organs, making them sterile for life?”

“Yes,” Aldean, who has been promoting her “Don’t Tread On Our Kids” clothing line on social media, responded, adding that there were “huge consequences.”

“I think when you’re older, if you choose to make those decisions, by all means,” she insisted. “But children are too young, not mature enough to make those decisions.”

Aldean said she’d had “so much support” in Nashville, “especially [from] people that have children.”

She went on, “People are entitled to their opinions. [But] we, as conservatives, have a very hard time having an opinion, especially in society today; in the media, in relationships and the workplace.”

Carlson slammed Morris and said he hopes she “leaves country music immediately for the viciousness of her attack.”

“I’ve never had a conversation with either of these people,” Aldean said, referencing Morris and Pope. “This is simply based on opinion and political status.”

It was revealed this week that Jason Aldean had been dropped from his longtime publicity firm, The GreenRoom PR, following the criticism, as well.

The firm said, according to The Tennessean: “We aren’t the best people for the gig anymore but will always be big fans of his music.”