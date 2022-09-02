Bethenny Frankel thinks Meghan Markle should stop talking about the royal family now that her and Prince Harry have stepped down as senior royals and moved to California.

In the latest episode of her “Just B with Bethenny Frankel” podcast, the “Real Housewives of New York City” star shared: “She’s very much like a Housewife in that she can’t stop talking about the very thing that she wants to be irrelevant.

“[It’s like] when you… want to separate from the Housewives. ‘It was toxic, I don’t want to be part of the drama,’ or whatever the housewife says. [But] then… for the next five years, always talking about the very thing you’re trying to extricate yourself from,” Us Weekly reported.

Frankel went on, “When you leave the royal family, leave the royal family. You learned something, you said it, we heard you… and [still] in every single interview you do you’re talking about the royal family. Let it go Elsa. Move forward. Create change in the future.”

Frankel’s comments come after Meghan spoke about the royals again in a recent interview with The Cut.

She told the magazine, “There’s literally a structure by which if you want to release photos of your child, as a member of the family, you first have to give them to the Royal Rota.

“Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child? You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game.”

Meghan and Harry previously told Oprah Winfrey that someone in the royal family expressed concern over “how dark” their son Archie’s skin would be.

Frankel added on her podcast, “It is good for people to know that racism exists everywhere, but that’s not something we’re surprised by.

“Like, if you tell me that racism exists in the royal family, I’m not bowled over with shock.”