Kanye West has been busy on Instagram.

Before deleting almost all his posts late Thursday night, the rapper shared screenshots of a text conversation between himself and ex Kim Kardashian about what their kids should go to school.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Says People Don’t Know What Her Marriage To Kanye West Was ‘Really Like’

“My kids going to Donda. They not going to Sierra Canyon. Charlemagne and the God and Kris. Get you motherf**king popcorn,” West wrote in one post.

He then shared the screenshots, including one of Kardashian relaying a message from her mom, Kris Jenner, saying, “Tell him to please stop.”

“Y’all don’t have so so over my black children and where they go to school,” West wrote in response. “They will not do playboy and sex tapes. Tell your Clinton friends to come get me. I’m here.”

READ MORE: Kanye West Jokes ‘Skete Davidson Dead At Age 28’ After Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Reportedly Split

In another screenshot, Kardashian herself appeared to tell him, “Can u please stop.”

West responded, “No. We need to talk in person. You don’t have say so of where the kids go to school. Why you get say say. Cause you half white?”

Kardashian and West have feuded in publicly a number of times since their split last year, with West often sharing messages about his ex on social media.