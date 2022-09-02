“The Osbournes” is returning with a new name.

The BBC is set to bring back the MTV classic, that aired from 2002-2005, titling the new show “Home to Roost”.

The show will follow Sharon and Ozzy and their famous family as they return to the U.K. and re-start their lives in Buckinghamshire.

The original series followed Sharon, Ozzy and their kids Kelly and Jack when they first made the move to Los Angeles.

BBC Documentaries head of commissioning, Clare Sillery, said of documenting the family’s return to the U.K.: “20 years ago the Osbournes left Britain for a life in L.A. Now they are coming ‘Home to Roost’, back to their family home, pretty much as they left it all those years ago.

“In this new series BBC viewers will be able to follow the family as they settle back into their new life in a Buckinghamshire village… it promises to be a funny, moving and honest insight into their new life back in the U.K.,” she added in the statement obtained by Digital Spy.

According to Deadline, “Home to Roost” will celebrate family moments like Kelly’s pregnancy and Sharon’s upcoming 70th birthday on October 9.