“The Crown” casting bosses have found their Prince William and Kate Middleton for the show’s upcoming sixth season.

According to Deadline, teenager Rufus Kampa will play William at age 15, before Ed McVey takes over to portray the royal’s later teen and early adult years.

Meg Bellamy has been cast as Kate, with the show marking all three actors’ professional screen debuts.

READ MORE: 'The Crown' Issues Casting Call For Actress To Play A Young Kate Middleton

Kampa, who made his West End stage debut three years ago playing the title role in Sue Townsend’s The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole 13 & 3/4s: The Musical, will play William as he struggles to deal with the tragic death of his mother Princess Diana in August 1997.

William was 15 years old when Diana died in a car accident in Paris, while his younger brother Prince Harry was 12.

McVey will then portray William when he meets Kate while studying Art History at the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland, back in 2001.

The pair, who share kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, tied the knot in 2011.

Filming is set to begin later this year.

The news comes ahead of season 5’s Netflix premiere in November.

Imelda Staunton is playing Queen Elizabeth, Lesley Manville takes on the role of Princess Margaret, Jonathan Pryce plays Prince Philip, Elizabeth Debicki stars as Princess Diana, and Dominic West is Prince Charles.

West’s own son, Senan West, is starring as William in the final episode of season 5, with Timothee Sambor also playing the young royal.

Teddy Hawley and Will Powell will both play young Prince Harry. The actor playing Harry in season 6 is yet to be cast.