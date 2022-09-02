Click to share this via email

Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.

Taylor Swift is coming to this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

TIFF revealed the news in a press release Friday, which read: “TIFF is thrilled to announce a special ‘In Conversation With… Taylor Swift’ on Friday, September 9, at 7 p.m. at TIFF Bell Lightbox as part of the 47th annual Toronto International Film Festival.

“Swift will introduce the first-ever screening of ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ on 35mm, and join TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey in an engaging conversation about filmmaking and the visual aspects of her music.”

Bailey shared, “We love the intersection of film and other art forms, and Taylor Swift is a brilliant visual thinker.

“We’re excited to hear Taylor’s version of how absorbing influences from cinema led to her creating ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’, which we’ll present in its original 35mm form for the first time at TIFF.”

Swift released “All Too Well: The Short Film” in November 2021, with a synopsis reading: “A young man and woman fall in love, but problems in the relationship slowly cause them to drift apart.”

This year’s “In Conversation With…” series connects audiences and film lovers around the world with some of the most talented artists working today.

The 2022 lineup includes award-winning actors and creators who have helped shape the discourse in the entertainment industry.

Tickets for Swift’s special “In Conversation with…” will go on sale to TIFF Members beginning September 3, with any remaining tickets going on sale to the public on September 5.