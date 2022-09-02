Timothée Chalemet is wary of social media.

During a press conference at the Venice Film Festival for his new movie “Bones & All”, the actor shared his thoughts on the influence of platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

“To be young now, and to be young whenever—I can only speak for my generation—is to be intensely judged,” he said, according to Variety. “I can’t imagine what it is to grow up with the onslaught of social media, and it was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit, or Twitter, Instagram or TikTok and figure out where they fit in.”

Chalamet added, “I’m not casting judgement. You can find your tribe there.” But “I think it’s hard to be alive now. I think societal collapse is in the air. That’s why hopefully this movie will matter.”

The 26-year-old also talked about re-teaming with “Call Me by Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino for his new romantic drama about cannibalism.

“That story is about someone who’s on a prophecy—on a path, and can’t get off it,” Chalamet said. “I was dying to work with Luca again to tell a story that was grounded like the first story we told, only this time in the American Midwest in the ‘80s about people that are disenfranchised in every way possible.”