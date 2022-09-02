Click to share this via email

Like mother, like daughter.

This week, Lila Moss dusted her latest modelling campaign, following in mom Kate Moss’ footsteps by posing for Calvin Klein.

“so grateful to be a part of the new @calvinklein campaign by @alasdairmclellan,” the 19-year-old wrote.

Lila began modelling at the age of 15, and debuted on the catwalk at Miu Miu’s SS21 show, and has been on the cover of Vogue.

Kate first modelled for Calvin Klein in a now-iconic campaign, making the model a superstar in the fashion world and beyond.

Lila is just one of many stars being featured in the campaign by British photographer Alasdair McLellan, which includes, BlackPink’s Jennie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen III, Chloë Sevigny and Susan Sarandon

