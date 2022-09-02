Adele reveals one of her son’s pranks went very wrong.

The singer spoke with Elle for their September cover story about her turbulent time during the pandemic as well as opened up about her 9-year-old son Angelo.

Her son is fond of playing pranks on his mother, but one of them led to an accident where she slipped a disc in her back in January 2021. Adele, who has had a bad back since she was a teenager, was coming out of the bathroom when he jumped out to scare her.

READ MORE: Adele Says Cancelling Las Vegas Shows ‘Was The Worst Moment’ In Her Career So Far: ‘It Was Devastating’

The singer seemed to have recovered from the accident, and gushed about her son instead, who was a big Billie Eilish fan.

“He’ll go up to [his room] after school and read all the lyrics and then he’ll want to discuss them,” she shared.

Adele shares Angelo with her ex-husband Simon Konecki whom she was together with for 9 years.

While she has her hands full for now with Angelo, her career, and her new romance with fiancé Rich Brian, she is eager to expand her family in the future.

“I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music. But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I want to f—ing nail it,” said the 34-year-old.

READ MORE: Adele Shares Sweet Words Of Encouragement From Boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele was originally scheduled for a Las Vegas residency in January of this year, but had to cancel the shows last-minute. The shows have since been rescheduled to run from November to March of 2023.

“Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows,” she shared on Instagram in late July.