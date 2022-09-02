Janice Dickinson has no regrets.

In a video on her Instagram account, the supermodel and former “America’s Next Top Model” judge was asked whether she regretted any of her often harsh criticisms on the show.

In one famous moment, she told a model that her face in a photo looked “like the battery died in her vibrator,” for example.

“People forget that TV is acting,” Dickinson captioned the video.

In the video itself, she added, “Um, no. It was acting. And that’s that.”

Back in 2020, “ANTM” host Tyra Banks addressed the controversy over the show’s critiques of the contestants and some of the challenges they had to go through, including posing as women of different races.

“Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ‘ANTM’ moments and I agree with you,” she tweeted at the time. “Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs.”

Dickinson also previously addressed the issue and her tenure on the show in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“When I was hired to do ‘ANTM’, Tyra hired me to be like a female Simon Cowell, to be feeding, in negative fashion, things about the girls,” she said.

“Tyra’s a tough businesswoman, and she does great TV. I respect her as a woman,” Dickinson continued. “I’ve said some pretty bad things about her in the past because I’d been fired, and I was very hurt that I’d been fired, so I acted out. That’s not when I acted in a sober-like fashion. I really apologize to you, Tyra, for the things I might’ve said to you, because she is a great lady, and thanks to her, I’ve had a very successful career on television.”