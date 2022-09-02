Debbie Rowe breaks down in tears as she discusses her ex-husband Michael Jackson’s drug addiction in a candid new documentary.

Rowe was interviewed for “TMZ investigation, Who Really Killed Michael Jackson?”, admitting she wishes she’d have done more when he became addicted to painkillers.

The pair were married from 1996-1999. She’s the mother of their two children Paris and Prince.

Rowe says in the doc, “I should have done something and I didn’t,” according to the Daily Mail.

She adds, “There is a number of people that died from addictions and in some way I was part of it.”

Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe. — Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Rowe is an American dermatology assistant and previously worked for Beverley Hills dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who died in 2015, for 27 years.

Klein was said to have given Jackson all sorts of drugs, with Rowe telling the doc: “I was basically as bad as him [Klein] and I am so sorry I participated in it.”

Jackson died at age 50 following a drug-induced cardiac arrest in June 2009 at his home in Los Angeles.

His doctor at the time, Conrad Murray, was jailed for involuntary manslaughter but was released in 2013 after serving less than two years of a four-year sentence.