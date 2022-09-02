Drake had people talking online this week after calling 2020 the “hardest year maybe in human history.”

The Canadian hitmaker was speaking about Lil Baby’s rise to fame in the Prime Video documentary, “Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby”, when he said: “The hardest year maybe in human history that we have ever been through?

“Forget music, just as a people, like, the hardest time to ever connect with people, relate to people was clearly…” he added, before the clip shared online cut off.

Drake’s comments sparked an online frenzy, with some reminding him that there were many things that were worse than the pandemic if he meant to say “in human history.”

See some of the online reaction below.

Drake said the pandemic was the hardest year in human history. Sir, our ancestors drowned themselves to avoid being taken as slaves. — Hundun✨ (@HoneyGuwop) September 1, 2022

In the Lil Baby Documentary, Drake said lock down was one of the hardest times for the human race. Please keep in mind this man is a BLACK JEW and he is saying LOCKDOWN was the hardest time for humans 😭😭😭😭 not the holocaust, not even slavery, lock down. — Ms. Faithful 🍯 (@MakailaAmeena) August 29, 2022

lmfao bot drake sayin covid was the hardest year in human history. friend. please 💀 — idk lol (@curse10__) August 31, 2022

in the lil baby doc on hulu drake said 2020 was possibly the hardest year in human history 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — glim (@Glim420) August 29, 2022

Drake said 2020 was the hardest year for human beings in history. Icb lmao he so white — COZY. (@vngwrld) August 28, 2022

Drake talmbout 2020 was the hardest year to live through in human history lmao — Charlie Black (@Fletchtopher) August 26, 2022

Drake said in human history 😂 — A🖤 (@AshantiRelax) September 1, 2022

Drake said in human history and 35 lol sir that one pandemic year couldn’t have been worse than slavery or the holocaust 😭 the privilege 😂 — Material (@TGYLChanel) August 27, 2022