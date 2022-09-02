Drake had people talking online this week after calling 2020 the “hardest year maybe in human history.”

The Canadian hitmaker was speaking about Lil Baby’s rise to fame in the Prime Video documentary, “Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby”, when he said: “The hardest year maybe in human history that we have ever been through?

“Forget music, just as a people, like, the hardest time to ever connect with people, relate to people was clearly…” he added, before the clip shared online cut off.

Drake’s comments sparked an online frenzy, with some reminding him that there were many things that were worse than the pandemic if he meant to say “in human history.”

See some of the online reaction below.