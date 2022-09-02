Jennifer Lopez surprised Ben Affleck at their wedding in Savannah, Georgia, last month when singer-songwriter Marc Cohn sang two of his songs, “The Things We’ve Handed Down” and “True Companion” while she walked down the aisle.

“Ben and I talked about Marc Cohn’s “True Companion” as the perfect wedding love song in this very house more than 20 years ago. Though Ben didn’t know, I asked Marc to surprise him by singing it at our wedding and he was lovely and generous to come,” Lopez told People.

READ MORE: Go Inside Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck’s Movie-Worthy Wedding Weekend

As I walked down the aisle, the first song he played wasn’t ‘True Companion’ however,” she added. “It was his “The Things We’ve Handed Down” — a song about the wonderful mystery of children — something we could only guess at back then, but it was the perfect choice as our five children preceded me on the walk.

The “Walking in Memphis” singer took to Instagram to reveal how he came to perform at the nuptials.

“A few weeks ago I got a lovely and unexpected call from @jlo. She asked if I would please come and surprise Ben by performing ‘The Things We’ve Handed Down’ and ‘True Companion’ during their upcoming wedding ceremony. Apparently those songs held a special meaning for them both and she knew my presence would be extremely moving for her groom. Of course I was honoured to be asked and everything went according to plan,” he wrote, accompanied by photos from the ceremony.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez Proves She ‘Can’t Get Enough’ Of Ben Affleck, Performs New Song At Their Wedding

“This pic is of me walking up to Ben at the altar as Jennifer asked me to do. I looked at Ben, who seemed shocked to see me, and said, ‘Your bride brought me here to sing a couple of songs for you. I hear you have great taste in music,'” Cohn continued.

“It was truly a magical celebration and I was thrilled to be there,” he added. “For a songwriter, there is nothing better than seeing how your work impacts others. It really doesn’t get much better than that.