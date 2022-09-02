Timothée Chalamet has delivered yet another bold red carpet style.
On Friday, the 26-year-old attended the world premiere of his new film “Bones & All” at the Venice Film Festival, and stunned everyone with his latest look.
READ MORE: Timothée Chalamet Tweets About ‘Crunchy Bones’ While Sharing First Look At ‘Bones And All’
The actor wore a custom halter jumpsuit designed by Haider Ackermann, made from shiny red fabric, a sleeveless and backless top, and a wraparound scarf for a retro look. His style was completed with a pair of black boots.
Chelamet happily showed off the look for photographers and fans.
READ MORE: Timothée Chalamet Talks About The Negative Effects Of Social Media: ‘To Be Young Now Is To Be Intensely Judged’
Also attending the red carpet premiere were model Barbara Flavin and boyfriend Dylan Sprouse.
“Bones & All”, which also stars Taylor Russell, Marle Rylance, Chloë Sevigny and more, re-teams Chalamet with “Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino. The film hits theatres Nov. 23.