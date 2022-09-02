Click to share this via email

Timothée Chalamet has delivered yet another bold red carpet style.

On Friday, the 26-year-old attended the world premiere of his new film “Bones & All” at the Venice Film Festival, and stunned everyone with his latest look.

Timothée Chalamet – Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock

The actor wore a custom halter jumpsuit designed by Haider Ackermann, made from shiny red fabric, a sleeveless and backless top, and a wraparound scarf for a retro look. His style was completed with a pair of black boots.

Timothée Chalamet – Photo: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Chelamet happily showed off the look for photographers and fans.

Also attending the red carpet premiere were model Barbara Flavin and boyfriend Dylan Sprouse.

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse – Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

“Bones & All”, which also stars Taylor Russell, Marle Rylance, Chloë Sevigny and more, re-teams Chalamet with “Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino. The film hits theatres Nov. 23.