Heather Matarazzo has got Neve Campbell’s back.

Appearing on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast this week, the actress spoke out about “Scream” franchise star’s decision not to return for the upcoming sixth film in the series.

“I think that if you are the head of a franchise and you are, in part, what cemented said franchise and you have a film that’s making hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars, that the lead actor that played Sidney Prescott, which is the protagonist of all protagonists, should be paid what she’s worth,” Matarazzo said.

“I think there’s this idea that we’ve been lulled into because that’s the way capitalism works in terms of we’ve been conditioned to be okay with crumbs,” she added, “while everyone else gets to eat the full meal and that’s not okay.”

Matarazzo also commented on the backlash Campbell has faced from some, saying, “Notice that it’s always women that get criticized for this, it’s not men. We’re under this guise that ‘whatever the man gets, he deserved it’ but the second a woman is asking for equity that is similar or equal to she’s a f**king problem.”

She added, “it’s a double standard and it’s one that I don’t subscribe to.”

Campbell announced that she would not be returning for “Scream 6” earlier this year over a salary dispute, telling People in June, “I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years.”

She had appeared in every prior “Scream” film.