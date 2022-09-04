Click to share this via email

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Chris Rock continues to eviscerate Will Smith for his attempts at damage control after slapping the comedian onstage during the Oscars.

Rock and fellow standup comic Dave Chappelle are in the midst of their joint European tour, where Rock has been taking the opportunity to chime in on Smith.

As Deadline reports, Rock performed Saturday night at London’s O2 Arena, where he addressed the apology video Smith shared in July.

Marking the first time he’s publicly addressed Smith’s limp apology, Rock snarled, “f**k your hostage video,” and continued to refer to Smith as “Suge Smith,” comparing the “King Richard” star to rap impresario Suge Knight, currently behind bars while serving a 28-year sentence for involuntary manslaughter.

Rock also told the audience that the slap was painful. “Yes that s**t hurt,” Rock said. “He played Ali. I can’t even play Floyd Mayweather.”

Rock and Chappelle previously commented on Smith when they opened the tour in Liverpool on Thursday night.

At one point, reported the Times, Chappelle brought up the slap, asking Rock, “Did that s**t hurt?”

Rock did not hold back. “Goddam right… the motherf***er hit me over a bulls**t joke, the nicest joke I ever told,” Rock declared.

Chappelle also shared his opinion of Smith, referencing the “very strange choice” that he made at the Oscars.

“Will did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us,” Chappelle said.

“Whatever the consequences are… I hope he doesn’t put his mask back on again, and lets his real face breathe,” Chappelle added.