Chris Rock is speaking out about being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars, and it doesn’t seem like the comedian is ready to accept the limp apology the “King Richard” star attempted last month.

On Thursday night, Rock and fellow comedian Dave Chappelle kicked off their European standup comedy tour, performing at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England.

At one point, reported the Times, Chappelle brought up the slap, asking Rock, “Did that s**t hurt?”

Rock did not hold back. “Goddam right… the motherf***er hit me over a bulls**t joke, the nicest joke I ever told,” Rock declared.

Chappelle also shared his opinion of Smith, referencing the “very strange choice” that he made at the Oscars.

“Will did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us,” Chappelle said.

“Whatever the consequences are… I hope he doesn’t put his mask back on again, and lets his real face breathe,” Chappelle added.