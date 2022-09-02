Ray J is coming to Kanye West’s defense in the middle of his online spat with Kris Jenner.

West recently made headlines by sharing in now-deleted Instagram posts, a text conversation between him and presumably Kim Kardashian. In the exchange, Kardashian relays a message on behalf of her mother asking the rapper to stop mentioning her in public messages because it gave her stress.

He responded by telling her not to interfere with his parenting, making veiled references to Kardashian’s infamous sex tape leak with Ray J in 2007. The tape was distributed by adult entertainment company Vivid Entertainment which was founded by Steve Hirsch.

“Y’all don’t have so so over my black children and where they go to school,” West wrote in response. “They will not do playboy and sex tapes. Tell your Clinton friends to come get me. I’m here.”

In the comments of his post, Ray J responded by sharing his own experiences with Jenner, even accusing her of spreading rumours about him.

“What about my mom Kris ? You telling people false stories about me, making the black man look horrible, for your gain, you introduced me to Steve HIRSH,” he wrote, via Complex. “You masterminded everything 4 your family, and tried to ruin mine at the same time smh—you don’t think all mothers get stressed? Or you special huh?

He added, “I know it’s old and I don’t care—this makes me sick—but God had my back and still does.”

The singer has gone back and forth over his acknowledgment of the sex tape, claiming the tape was planned between Kardashian, Jenner, and him in an interview with Daily Mail in May, and having those comments disputed by a report from TMZ which claims Jenner was never involved with a deal.