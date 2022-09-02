Mark Wahlberg continues to get fit at an hour when most people are still fast asleep.
In a new video he shared on Instagram, Wahlberg posted a video of himself exercising, writing in the caption, “4 am club is back.”
As he works on his abs, a voice can be heard off-camera.
“Mark, how long have you been here?” the voice asks.
Wahlberg grunts declares he’s been there since “4 a.m.”
The camera then pans to a window, demonstrating it’s still dark. “It’s not even light outside,” says the voice.