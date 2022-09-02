Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Mark Wahlberg continues to get fit at an hour when most people are still fast asleep.

In a new video he shared on Instagram, Wahlberg posted a video of himself exercising, writing in the caption, “4 am club is back.”

READ MORE: Mark Wahlberg Surprises Toronto Gym-Goers By Taking Part In ‘Life-Changing’ Workout Session

As he works on his abs, a voice can be heard off-camera.

“Mark, how long have you been here?” the voice asks.

Wahlberg grunts declares he’s been there since “4 a.m.”

The camera then pans to a window, demonstrating it’s still dark. “It’s not even light outside,” says the voice.