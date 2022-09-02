An A-list cast has been assembled for “Dumb Money”, the upcoming movie chronicling how a bunch of Reddit users shorted GameStop stock and sent it soaring, sending shockwaves through the stock market while taking down one of Wall Street’s biggest hedge funds.

Deadline is reporting that the movies producer, Black Bear Pictures, has cast Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan and Paul Dano in the screen adaptation of Ben Mezrich’s book The Antisocial Network. Craig Gillespie (whose directing credits include “Cruella” and the TV series “Pam and Tommy” and “Mike”) is attached to direct.

READ MORE: Grimes, JaRule And More Stars Have The Best Reactions To AMC, GameStop’s Shocking Stock Market Surge

“Black Bear has diamond hands for Dumb Money,” said Teddy Schwartzman of Black Bear in a statement.

“[Screenwriters] Lauren [Schuker Blum] and Rebecca [Angelo] have masterfully adapted Ben Mezrich’s exceptional book detailing one of the greatest underdog stories of our time,” Schwartzman added. “Craig Gillespie is a tremendous leader with exceptional vision and has assembled a tremendous ensemble. We’re honorued to partner with him, Aaron Ryder, and this terrific team in front and behind the camera to bring ‘Dumb Money’ to audiences everywhere.”