The unidentified woman who claims that Armie Hammer “violently raped” her for four hours in 2017 has issued a statement about a new TV docuseries about the scandal-ridden actor.

At issue is the three-part series “House of Hammer” for Discovery+, which digs into the allegations of the woman — known only as Effie — and other accusations involving Hammer.

“The way they’ve been exploiting my trauma is disgusting,” Effie said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times on Friday.

READ MORE: Armie Hammer’s Alleged Victims Speak Out In Shocking ‘House Of Hammer’ Trailer

“When I keep screaming ‘no’ and they keep going, saying they don’t need my permission, they remind me of Armie,” she added.

According to Effie, she was contacted by a “House of Hammer” producer shortly after going public with her claims, but declined to participate in an interview.

“It is extremely inappropriate of you to exploit such a tragic, vulnerable time in many people’s lives, with no regard whatsoever for our healing process and privacy,” she told the producer.

Despite her unwillingness to co-operate, she says that the docuseries utilizes screenshots and posts she made to Instagram, along with footage from her tearful press conference last year.

READ MORE: Armie Hammer’s Aunt To Reveal Family Secrets In New Docuseries

“She has a right to do what she wants to do,” one of the series’ creators, Julian Hobbs, told the Times.

“The people who are participants in the film are very proud of the work that they’ve done in it. They’re doing press for it. For them, it was a good experience.” He added that Effie has “been vocal that she thinks that making any form of media out of these events is somewhat problematic. As filmmakers, we don’t take that view. We feel we actually have an obligation to tell the stories.”

Hobbs added, “If you were to stop making films because someone said they didn’t want a film being made, you would never make a film. The reality is not everyone gets on board films.”