Britney Spears is firing back at son Jayden Federline after he gave an interview explaining why he’s not on speaking terms with his mother at the moment.

In one portion of the interview, Jayden complains about Spears’ social media post being “something to get attention.”

Spears responded to that particular gripe in a video she shared on Instagram, but then deleted.

“GEEEZ see it hits me later … the fact that I’m doing a song with Elton .. makes me wanna freaking cry … he’s me and my mother’s favorite musician … I listened to driving hours to dance class from 8 to 14 … see again WHHATT THHE F—–K !!! Wow wow, what an honor to be with such gifted hands !!! WE ALREADY KNOW !!!” Britney wrote in the caption, as reported by Just Jared.

“My son might give him a run for his money !!! ….I have soooooooo much footage of him playing … yep my children are freaking geniuses !!!” she continued.

“It’s kinda scary … he stopped seeing me … I posted something of him, but he got really mad so unfortunately, I haven’t been able to post my loving family… either way I’m so sorry children I continue to do social media … I’m sorry you feel I do it for attention … I’m sorry for the way you feel … but guess what ???? I’ve got news for you … I’m a child of God as well we all are in God’s eyes … so NOPE I’m not sorry … I’ve learned to say SO !!!” Spears concluded.