Spencer Pratt is singling out one of the “Friends’ stars as being not so nice.

The reality TV personality shared a TikTok video in which he’s asked to name “the rudest celebrity you’ve met.”

Pratt didn’t have to think much before offering a response.

“Oh, that’s easy. Phoebe from ‘Friends’,” he said, referring to actress Lisa Kudrow.

“Hands down, one of the worst humans I’ve ever come in contact with,” he added. “By far.”

Pratt didn’t explain the reasoning behind his choice, but promised that if there was enough interest he’d spill all the tea.

“If this hit[s] million plus views i will think about telling the story,” he wrote.

After he shared his response, “Real Housewives of New York” alum Bethenny Frankel chimed in, revealing she had a similar experience with Kudrow.

“That’s crazy,” she wrote in a comment. “She was on my talk show and I had a crazy experience also.”