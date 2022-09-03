Selena Gomez now knows what it’s like to feel the heat in “Hell’s Kitchen”.
In a new clip from her HBO Max cooking show “Selena + Chef”, Gomez is seen cooking alongside temperamental chef Gordon Ramsay — and, of course, Ramsay’s penchant for colourful language is on display.
In the clip, Ramsay instructs Gomez to place a ribeye steak in a sizzling hot pan, which she does — albeit incorrectly.
“Wrong f**king pan, that’s my non-stick pan for potatoes,” Ramsay says, exasperated.
“What the f**k?” Gomez says, trying to figure out what to do.
“Next one in,” Ramsay orders, while Gomez just looks confused before figuring it out and and placing a second steak in the pan.
“Next one in! Next one in, please! For f**k’s sake, somebody help me!” Ramsay yells, causing Gomez and pal Raquelle Stevens to burst into laughter.