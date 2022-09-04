Courtney Stodden is calling out Bethenny Frankel over an appearance on the “Real Housewives of New York” alum’s one-time talk show that made her feel “mocked” and miserable.

Frankel has recently making headlines for bashing the Kardashians for “irresponsible” filtering on social media posts, complaining that all that Photoshopping creates an unrealistic image that is “not fair to women.”

Stodden took to Instagram to share a video taken from her appearance on Frankel’s daytime talk show back in 2013.

“Is this somebody that shows empathy towards children who have been abused? Or who actually cares about women’s mental health? And is supportive towards women? Hmm @bethennyfrankel maybe you should let @kimkardashian be @kimkardashian,” Stodden wrote in the caption to the video, in which Frankel chides her “looking like you could be at a strip club,” and telling her that “you look very promiscuous.”

“How are you @bethennyfrankel for girls/women when you made me feel so mocked on your show when I was 19?” Stodden wrote in the caption for a followup post, calling Frankel out as “hypocritical.”

“I canceled all my other interviews in nyc and immediately returned back to LA crying my eyes out. She didn’t try to help me, she allowed members of her audience to laugh at me. It hurt me deeply. That also causes insecurities, depression which added to MY own eating disorder,” Stodden continued. “Idk, it’s just hypocritical. I felt like I had to say “I don’t read or write” when she was mockingly asking about my book. I was about to bust out in tears half way through. It’s something I haven’t forgotten 🤦🏻‍♀️❤️‍🩹 but I am fine I just can’t deal with the championing women ???”

Frankel responded to Stodden, who shared the message on Instagram.

“I just saw your post. I watched the entire interview again. As a woman in business and branding, I was listening to what you said your goals were-to be at 19, to not go into porn and to forge a new path. I was supportive of that choice, which you didn’t show in any of your clips,” Frankel wrote.

“Perhaps unfortunately, how we present ourselves is part of our branding and marketing. You were certainly marketing yourself differently than you are now, which seems to be working for you,” she continued. “I wish you luck in your endeavors. If something I said, upset or struck with you, I’m sorry. Perhaps our conversation did contribute to the positive path that you embarked on.”

Frankel concluded, “I do think about young women very much as a mother, and I believe that you changed your course and direction. That’s inspirational. B.”

Stodden however, wasn’t buying it.

“She’s hunting women left and right,” Stodden wrote. “That conversation helped fan the flames of the public and internet fodder concerning my personal life. No @bethennyfrankel you do not deserve credit for my healing process! #mentalhealth #gaslit #womensupportingwomen”