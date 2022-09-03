The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to England, with Hello! reporting that Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle arrived in London Saturday morning.

This marks the couple’s first time in the U.K. since attending the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations back in June.

According to Hello!, the pair didn’t arrive on a private jet but were aboard a commercial flight; their children, Archie and Lilibet, did not appear to be accompanying them on the trip.

Their trip was no secret, with the Sussexes issuing a press release last month announcing the voyage, with the purpose of the visit said to involve their charity work.

“Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September,” read the release.

During their visit, Harry and Meghan will journey to Manchester for the One Young World Summit, held on Sept. 5, with the Duchess of Sussex serving as a counsellor for the organization, alongside such luminaries as Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Virgin mogul Sir Richard Branson and celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.

The Sussexes will also make a brief stop in Germany to attend the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event, before returning to the London for the WellChild Awards on Sept. 8.

There’s been no word on whether the couple are planning to visit the Queen, who is currently spending the summer at Balmoral in Scotland; the 96-year-old monarch has cancelled several appearances in recent weeks due to reported health concerns.