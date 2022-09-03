Dave Grohl kicked off what promises to be an emotional day of music at the start of the tribute concert to Taylor Hawkins at London’s Wembley Stadium.

As NME reported, Grohl took to the stage flanked by fellow Foo Fighters Pat Smear, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee to introduce the star-studded tribute to Hawkins, who died in March at age 50.

“Ladies and gentlemen, tonight we’ve gathered here to celebrate the life, the music and the love of our dear friend, our bandmate, our brother, Taylor Hawkins,” the Grohl told the 90,000 fans assembled for the show.

READ MORE: Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts In London And L.A. To Feature Travis Barker, Geddy Lee & Many More

“For those of you who knew him personally, you know that no one else could make you smile, or laugh, or dance, or sing like he could,” Grohl added. “And for those of you who admired him from afar, I’m sure you’ve all felt the same thing so, tonight, we’ve gathered with family and his closest friends, his musical heroes and greatest inspirations to bring you a gigantic f**king night for a gigantic f**king person.”

The tribute concert will feature a who’s who of special guest stars, including Liam Gallagher, Mark Ronson, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme, Supergrass, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, Blink-182’s Travis Barker, Eagles’ guitarist Joe Walsh, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Kesha, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and more.

A livestream of the show can be seen in the video above.