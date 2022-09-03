Click to share this via email

It looks college footballs fans don’t really know Jack Harlow.

On Saturday, the “Whats Poppin” rapper took the stage on “College GameDay” for the crowd at Ohio State, but the energy was a little low to say the least.

As one Twitter user pointed out, while Harlow appeared to be giving the performance his best shot, the audience largely seemed indifferent.

Nobody at Ohio state cares about jack harlow lmaoo I’m dead pic.twitter.com/qEUE2OKBfn — John (@iam_johnw) September 3, 2022

While doing his song “First Class”, some in the crowd seemed to be singing along, but even Harlow himself seemed to recognize the lack of enthusiasm, gesturing to try and bring everyone’s spirits up to avail.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, football fans and others were in a tizzy, sharing memes and cracking jokes at the rapper’s expense.

Whole College Gameday crowd watching Jack Harlow up there like .. pic.twitter.com/YiH70NjBtx — Kevn Striker (@Mr_BX2BK) September 3, 2022

Jack Harlow, performing in front of the college gameday crowd. pic.twitter.com/VOmO1VRi2e — Dennis Nguyen (@pastorpapi23) September 3, 2022

Jack Harlow has been fined $1 Million following his performance of “First Class” on College GameDay. ESPN states that his lyric of “I give her sweet, sweet, Semen” was extremely unprofessional for live TV, and he had signed off on blurring that lyric out of his performance pic.twitter.com/8v4rt1VtN0 — Simon Charles (@S_CharlesNFL) September 3, 2022

Maybe I'm REALLY from Ohio cause I don't know who the F&$K Jack Harlow is either lmao!😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/T0fuKqocVb — Kil (@Kil889) September 3, 2022

“built by Home Depot” ugly ass weak ass stage. jack harlow I would have built you the biggest and bestest stage in 5 minutes pic.twitter.com/P2PTt74VA3 — dinaッ (@ridin4harlow) September 3, 2022

Harlow also sat down with the ESPN panel to share his thoughts on the games in store, quickly revealing he didn’t know or have much stake in the sport.

Let's just say @jackharlow's strategy for GameDay picks is a little unconventional … we love it tho 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/uIde23p46a — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 3, 2022

Football fans were laughing it up, though, as Harlow gave his reasoning for supporting certain teams, including backing Cincinnati because he once chatted with a girl from the city.