How does a comedian react to having cancer? With humour, of course.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel this week, comedian Alex Hooper revealed to fans that he has been diagnosed with advanced Hodgkins Lymphoma.

Hooper, who gained a bigger audience in 2020 after being a contestant on “America’s Got Talent”, joked in his video, “Right now, it’s either stage three or stage four. It is advanced. Because, I don’t do anything in a mediocre way.”

He also explained that at first he had thought the symptoms from the cancer were a result of the chronic eczema he’s had since birth, but tests with doctors showed it was more serious than that.

Thankfully, his doctors were happy to learn what kind of cancer it was, with Hooper explaining, “It’s a quite curable form of cancer.”

Talking about coming to terms with the diagnosis, he added, “I find myself apologizing to people, because I just don’t want to be taken care of. But, I also understand that I have to be, and that’s really tough for me.”

In a statement to The Daily Mail, the 37-year-old said, “Four months after my wedding, I received a diagnosis of Hodgkins Lymphoma.”

He then joked, “When we said ’til’ death’ we didn’t realize it would be so soon. In all seriousness, I will treat this like I do everything in my life.”

On Instagram, Hooper shared several posts about his cancer diagnosis, with “AGT” judge Howie Mandel commenting, “Be strong buddy. If you need anything let me know. Your amazing sense of humor is your super power.”

In another post, Hooper responded to all the support from fans and others.

“I wasn’t sure if I should tell people that I have cancer, or try to keep it a secret,” he said. “But telling people was definitely the move for me. The levity I have felt since I told everyone-and honestly, the outpouring of love and support has been so overwhelming, beautiful, and emotional, and his lifted my spirits so much.”

“You guys sent me so many beautiful messages. So many wonderful offers. And so many nude photos,” he added. “Thank you so much!”