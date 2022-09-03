Click to share this via email

Trace Adkins is right there with the next generation.

This week, the country star and actor joined his co-star Emma Milani from Global’s “Monarch” to sing an emotional duet.

In the video, Adkins and Milani perform a cover of Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney’s song “Half of My Hometown”.

WOW. Ana and Albie are mesmerizing singing 'Half Of My Hometown' by @KelseaBallerini. 📺: @MonarchOnFOX pic.twitter.com/yAU19T8TWB — Drama Club FOX (@DramaClubFOX) September 1, 2022

Adkins plays Albie Roman in “Monarch”, the head of a country music dynasty, along with wife Dottie (Susan Sarandon). But things are not quite what they seem, and his daughter Nicky, played by Anna Friel, steps in to protect what her parents created on a path to being a star herself.

Milani plays Ana Phoenix in the series, an aspiring young singer trying to get signed to the Romans’ record label.

“Monarch” premieres Wednesday, Sept. 14, on Global.