Luke Macfarlane is ready to move on from Hallmark.

The 42-year-old Canadian actor is currently filming his 14th movie for the network, but in an interview with The Los Angeles Times he revealed that it may be his last.

“They’ve been very good to me, but I think I’ve told my story for now with those folks,” he said, before joking, “I mean, how many firefighters can I play?”

The film in question is the upcoming holiday movie “Christmas Village”, but Macfarlane already has bigger things on the horizon.

On Sept. 8, “Bros” will have its world premiere at TIFF. Macfarlane stars in the gay rom-com alongside writer Billy Eichner.

But Macfarlane did say that is years of doing Hallmark movies did teach him one very important lesson that came in handy while making “Bros”.

“One thing that I really enjoyed about making Hallmark movies is it’s really fun to flirt. It’s fun to play that energy on camera, where relationships are at their best in those early times. I guess Hallmark has given me a lot of flirting lessons,” he said.